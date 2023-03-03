Following the Russell Wilson deal, some analysts predicted that the Denver Broncos would win the Super Bowl in 2022. Unfortunately, that just flatly did not happen. The Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson era in Denver began disastrously. In fact, their 5-12 campaign in 2022 was so terrible that the team dismissed Hackett after just 15 games. This paved the way for Sean Payton to come in and change the course of Denver in this Wilson era. There is, however, optimism now that Payton is in place. Keep in mind that the coach previously took a dormant New Orleans Saints franchise and converted it into a Super Bowl champion. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Broncos must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL Offseason.

Despite being considered a better franchise than the Saints, the Broncos still have work to do during their offseason. For sure, coach Payton will need to make smart moves to fix their quarterback issues and improve their chances of making the postseason in 2023. This will involve deciding which Broncos players to re-sign and pursuing other free agents to strengthen the team’s offense and defense. They’ll also need to do well in the draft, especially in terms of the offensive line, running back, and interior defender positions.

Aside from these, Payton should also focus on finding players who have not been able to blossom in other teams. These are players who may just need new scenery, and perhaps Denver could provide just that for them. As such, let’s look at the two players for whom the Broncos must trade this offseason.

2. Terron Armstead

The Broncos are reportedly considering pursuing left tackle Terron Armstead, who is currently with the Miami Dolphins. Denver could maybe exchange him for Garett Bolles and Ronald Darby, who would be sent to the Dolphins. Armstead, who previously played for the New Orleans Saints, has a history of injuries and has never played a full season. However, he is considered a significant improvement over Bolles on the o-line.

Terron Armstead pushed the ball to Tyreek Hill from the bottom of the pile. Legendary play. pic.twitter.com/iMsq3OP9D3 — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) December 12, 2022

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Additionally, the Dolphins recently hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator and may need another cornerback. This could make Darby a viable option for them. Bolles’ future with the Broncos is also uncertain so he could be a logical part of this deal.

Armstead would be an interesting addition to Denver, to say the least. As a four-time Pro Bowler entering his 10th NFL season, he would provide a lot of experience and size for Wilson’s pass protection.

Consider the potential impact if the Broncos were able to acquire someone like San Francisco wideout Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers would possibly bite on a deal, too. Recall that they may face challenges as Aiyuk is entering the final year of his contract. Given the high-priced contracts already on the 49ers’ roster, they could explore trading for an already-paid wide receiver who may be less expensive than Aiyuk. This would potentially provide some cap relief for the 49ers.

Additionally, perhaps the Broncos could also target Trent Williams in the same trade deal. The Broncos would acquire a Pro Bowl-level tackle along with a dependable second-string wide receiver. Remember that last season, Aiyuk tallied 78 catches for his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL. He also reached the endzone eight times. That kind of production would be very helpful for the Broncos.