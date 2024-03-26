The Denver Broncos are in a precarious spot at the moment. They elected to cut Russell Wilson this offseason as a result of his and the team's poor play over the last two seasons. This decision has led to them paying $85 million in dead cap with $53 million of that being due in the upcoming 2024 season. Because of the decision to cut Wilson, Jarrett Stidham is currently slated to be their starting quarterback if they don't end up drafting a QB in the NFL Draft.
The Broncos may draft a quarterback with their first-round pick, but it isn't a lock because of where their pick is. They own the 12th overall pick in the 2024 Draft. That's a valuable selection, but it is outside of the range where the big four quarterback prospects (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and JJ McCarthy) are projected to go. Perhaps they like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr., but it's no guarantee they last that long either.
Denver is in a prime spot to make a trade-up in the draft. They need to find their quarterback of the future and maybe the only way they can is to find a way to move up a few spots. There are a couple of enticing offers they could send a team's direction to make that happen.
Trade offer 1: Broncos-Cardinals deal
The trade: Denver trades 2024 first round pick, 2025 first round pick, 2025 second round pick, and 2024 third round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for their 2024 first round pick
Complicating matters a bit for the Broncos is the fact they don't have their second round pick in this year's draft. That is because of the trade they made to New Orleans last year to bring in Sean Payton as their head coach. So if they're going to make a trade up, they're going to have to pay big. That's where their first-round pick next year will come into play.
If anyone should be willing to make a trade like this, it would be the Arizona Cardinals. They are not looking to compete any time soon and are still in the stages of recouping as many assets as possible. They also don't need a quarterback with them feeling more than happy with Kyler Murray as their franchise guy at that position.
This trade package is similar to what the San Francisco 49ers paid the Miami Dolphins to move up to draft Trey Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the top three of this year's draft all looking dead set on drafting a quarterback, fourth might be the highest Denver can climb. If they're willing to pay a premium, this trade should satisfy both teams.
Trade offer 2: Broncos-Falcons deal
The trade: Denver trades 2024 first round pick, 2024 third round pick, and 2024 fifth round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for their 2024 first round pick
If Denver isn't satisfied paying that hefty a price for a quarterback, this should be a bit more palatable. They still won't likely be able to draft one of the Big Four, but if they really like Nix or Penix Jr., trading up with the Falcons would make sense for a number of reasons. For one, Atlanta doesn't need a quarterback for the foreseeable future after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal.
For another, Denver could get ahead of another team trading up for a quarterback and leapfrog them. One of their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, loom as a potential threat. Their quarterback room is composed of Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell at the moment. It's safe to say they haven't settled on their quarterback of the future either.
If Denver really likes Nix or Penix Jr., this is not a big price to secure either of them. The Falcons can also continue to load up as they prepare for a playoff push this upcoming season. This trade should work for both parties as well if it's something the Broncos are serious about pursuing.