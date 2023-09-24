An intriguing showdown in the Sunshine State is here as the winless Denver Broncos hit the road for the first time this season to take on the undefeated Miami Dolphins. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Broncos-Dolphins prediction and pick.

There's no other way around it. To say the start of the Sean Payton era in Denver has gotten off to a disappointing start is an understatement. Although it may take some time to replace this organization's losing culture ever since winning Super Bowl 50 back in 2015, there is no doubt that Broncos Country is beginning to get extremely restless. With the two losses coming by a combined three points, can Denver shock the football world and sink Miami?

While it has only been two games, the Dolphins have quickly transformed themselves into early-season Super Bowl contenders. Tasked with a high-flying offense that isn't scared to put up points on the scoreboard in a hurry, the Dolphins are led by a second-year innovative-minded coach in Mike McDaniel, who has swiftly become the next hottest thing in the NFL. With all the eyes of the football world now watching, can the Dolphins continue to exceed their lofty expectations in Week 3?

Here are the Broncos-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Broncos-Dolphins Odds

Denver Broncos: +6 (-114)

Miami Dolphins: -6 (-106)

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How to Watch Broncos vs. Dolphins Week 3

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV, YouTube Prime Time)

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

Not only will the Broncos need some lucky bounces to go their way on Sunday, but a strong pass rush to make Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa uncomfortable within the pocket will need to be vital. Denver sacked Sam Howell four times last week, but the Commanders quarterback still had a lot of success, especially in the second half. The Broncos' defense is better than it showed last week and will need to be better in this one against an explosive offensive attack.

On the other side of the ball, Russell Wilson did put up some big numbers against the Commanders, throwing for three touchdowns and over 300 yards. That did, of course, include a lucky Hail Mary touchdown at the end of the game, but it was good to see Wilson get on track a bit, even though he was sacked seven times. If Wilson can get loose again, Denver can stay competitive.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

The Dolphins are 2-0 and look like one of the best teams in the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa has been outstanding so far, leading the NFL in passing yards through two weeks with 715. The Tyreek Hill-Jaylen Waddle 1-2 punch at wide receiver is as good as it gets, though Waddle's injury absence for this game is a bit of a setback. Still, Miami's offense should be able to play well even without Waddle.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Dolphins will look to keep Russell Wilson in check. While Wilson finally got things going a bit last week, Denver's offensive line is ripe for the picking, giving Bradley Chubb an opportunity to do damage against his former team.

Final Broncos-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

The Broncos are desperate to avoid an 0-3 start to the Sean Payton era, but this is a rough game to right the ship. Even without Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins should be able to move to 3-0 relatively comfortably.

Final Broncos-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Dolphins -6 (-106)