The Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos have two of the longest playoff droughts in the NFL, making their matchup on Saturday a must watch.

The Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions have had two of the best storylines for the 2023-24 NFL season. Although they are in different conferences, they will have a chance to play each other this week in a crucial game. The two teams get the late-night, prime time slot for a Saturday NFL night game. We will explain how you can watch that game in the article below.

When and where is the Saturday night game?

The Broncos are one of the hottest teams in football right now, but they will have to travel to a hostile environment in Detroit, Michigan to take on the Lions at Ford Field. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 16.

How to watch Broncos vs. Lions

The prime-time game on Saturday will be on NFL Network. You can also stream the game live with fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

TV channel: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Lions -4.5 | O/U 47.5

Broncos storylines

The Denver Broncos started off the season 1-5. Everyone counted them out, and rightfully so. Their defense was atrocious and even allowed 70 points in a single game. Their offense was just as bad, and it looked like the idea that Russell Wilson was washed up was being proven true.

The tables have most definitely turned since then. Denver is 6-1 since week 6, and their comeback story is becoming one of the best in NFL history. It is far from complete, though, and making the playoffs is not a guarantee, especially because the Lions stand in their way.

The Broncos have improved on both sides of the ball during this run, but they have gotten particularly better on the defensive end. Their run defense still isn't great, but Denver has thrived at limiting opposing passing attacks. The Broncos are great when blitzing, and they have especially thrived when blitzing defensive backs. Ja'Quan McMillian excels at rushing from the nickel corner spot, and P.J. Locke — a safety filling in for the suspended Kareem Jackson — has a sack in three straight games. Patrick Surtain and Justin Simmons are the team's stars on that end, but players like Baron Browning and Nik Bonnito have played exceptionally well in recent weeks.

Their offense also seems to have finally reached the potential that everyone thought they had when they originally traded for Wilson. Not only has the quarterback done what he has needed to do to win games, but Courtland Sutton finally appears to be back to form. Sutton was once viewed as a future star, but an ACL injury stunted his growth for years. The receiver has been an animal recently, though. Sutton has a touchdown in nine of the team's last 11 games, and his 1o receiving touchdowns are the second most in the NFL.

While it will be tough to win on the road against the Lions, the Broncos have proven they can beat anybody. Furthermore, their last three games are relatively easy, and if they are able to beat Detroit, then they will have a good shot of making the playoffs. After all, they are amazingly only one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West lead.

Lions storylines

Like the Broncos this season, the Lions had an incredible late-season run last year. It didn't turn out like they wanted, though, as the team missed the playoffs despite winning eight of their last 10 games.

The Lions haven't made the playoffs since the 2016 season, but they are 9-4 and one of the best teams in the league this year. Their offense is one of the best in the NFL, as their 42 total touchdowns are the fourth most.

Jared Goff has proven he belongs as a franchise quarterback, and Amon-Ra St. Brown has emerged as an elite receiver. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery even form one of the best rushing duos.

The Lions are coming off arguably their worst game of the season, though. They lost 28-13 to an improving but still not very good Chicago Bears team. It was Goff's worst game of the year. The quarterback threw two interceptions with only 127 passing yards. The Lions have too much talent to have another bad game, so they will look to bounce back in a big way against the Broncos.

The Lions and Broncos have the third and second-longest active postseason droughts in the NFL, respectively. Detroit is a shoo-in to make the playoffs and end that drought this year, but this game will have big implications on whether or not the Broncos will get into the postseason.