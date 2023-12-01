We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Broncos-Texans prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Denver Broncos will head to South Texas to face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Broncos-Texans prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Broncos defeated the Cleveland Browns 29-12 to secure their fifth win in a row. Significantly, it was 14-6 at halftime as the Broncos had developed a good start. They pulled away for the win in the second half. Ultimately, Russell Wilson went 13 for 22 with 134 yards passing and one touchdown while rushing 11 times for 34 yards and a score. Javonte Williams rushed 18 times for 65 yards on a 3.6 yards per carry rate. Meanwhile, Samaje Perine rushed seven times for 55 yards and a touchdown. Courtland Sutton caught three of six targets for 61 yards. Overall, the Broncos went 6 for 14 on third down. The defense was the heroes, holding the Browns to 2 for 13 on third-down attempts and sacking the quarterback four times. Lastly, they won the time of possession 32:48-27:12.

The Texans lost 24-21 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. Initially, they trailed 13-7 at halftime. They held a 14-13 lead in the third quarter after a CJ Stroud rushing touchdown when things unraveled as the Jags took the lead for good. Overall, Stroud went 26 for 36 with 304 yards and two touchdowns passing while rushing six times for 47 yards and one score. Devin Singletary rushed six times for 18 yards but also caught six passes for 54 yards. Likewise, Dameomn Pierce struggled in his return, rushing five times for 14 yards. Nico Collins had seven receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown. Also, Tank Dell had five receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. The Texans went 6 for 13 on third-down conversions, while the offense allowed four sacks. Conversely, the defense allowed 364 yards passing and could not sack Trevor Lawrence.

The Broncos lead the all-time series 6-3. Recently, the Broncos defeated the Texans 16-9 last season in Denver. The Broncos are 2-1 in Houston.

Here are the Broncos-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Broncos-Texans Odds

Denver Broncos: +3.5 (-122)

Houston Texans: -3.5 (+100)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Broncos vs. Texans Week 13

Time: 1:01 PM ET/PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The Broncos were 1-5 and looked dead in the water. Since then, the Broncos have looked like a completely different team. It has started with an offense that has done significantly better than they did last season.

Wilson has passed for 2,199 yards, 20 touchdowns, and four interceptions while rushing 53 times for 266 yards and a score. Ultimately, he has done well despite an inconsistent running game. Williams has rushed 140 times for 538 yards but has yet to score a rushing touchdown. Despite this, he has 26 receptions for 131 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Sutton has 48 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jerry Jeudy has 37 catches for 440 yards and one score.

The defense does not look anything remotely close to the unit that allowed 70 points to the Miami Dolphins. Ultimately, there have been stark improvements. Nik Bonitto has generated 18 solo tackles and seven sacks. Likewise, Jonathon Cooper has generated 27 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Zach Allen has tallied 21 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Additionally, Baron Browning has notched 10 solo tackles and three sacks. Justin Simmons has tallied 31 solo tackles and three interceptions. Finally, Ja'Quan McMillan has added 26 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Broncos will cover the spread if they can generate offense early. Then, they must pressure Stroud.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

The Texans and all their success came to a crashing thud last weekend. Now, they must recover from that defeat. They have the offense to bounce back, and it will start with Stroud.

Stroud has passed for 3,266 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Ultimately, he needs some help from a struggling running game. Singletary has rushed for 489 yards and two touchdowns, while Pierce has rushed 114 times for 341 yards and a score. The receiving core has been elite this season, with three bonafide studs. First, there is Collins, who has caught 509 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns. Dell has also been awesome, catching 47 passes for 709 yards and seven touchdowns. Likewise, tight end Dalton Schultz has been solid, with 40 receptions for 455 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense needs work. Ultimately, there are a few core players that can make things happen. Jonathan Greenard has 26 solo tackles and seven sacks. Also, Sheldon Rankins has 19 solo tackles and four sacks. Rookie Will Anderson Jr. likely will return, and he has 24 solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Steven Nelson has 33 solo tackles and three interceptions.

The Texans will cover the spread if they can control the clock. Then, they must force Wilson into making mistakes.

Final Broncos-Texans Prediction & Pick

Expect a lot of points. Additionally, expect the Texans to respond to last week's loss, with Stroud showing the Broncos exactly who he is.

Final Broncos-Texans Prediction & Pick: Houston Texans: -3.5 (+100)