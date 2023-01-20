In a sport where talented players can find in difficult to step out their father’s shadow, Bronny James — the eldest son of NBA megastar LeBron James — has a chance to do what the sons of players like Michael Jordan and Rick Barry were unable to do.

Be selected in the first-round of the NBA Draft.

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the combo guard has managed to develop consistently in a class where many of the top prospects seem to have stagnated. This was put on fully display at the Hoophall Classic, “considered the premier high school basketball event,” as the best high school prospects in America against each other at Springfield College.

Per Givony, Bronny’s defense in particular stood out at the Hoophall Classic:

Standing around 6-4 with a chiseled frame and long wingspan, James fits the bill for what NBA teams are looking for physically. He put on a clinic defensively on the ball at Hoophall with five steals and one block. He uses his frame to get over screens seamlessly, almost always makes the right rotations plugging gaps off the ball, is smart about using verticality to protect the rim and generates countless deflections with his excellent mobility. He possesses strong hands and an instinct for jumping passing lanes, making him an absolute pest by putting intense pressure on the ball.

Givony, a highly reputable scout, says that Bronny will be in strong consideration as a first-round prospect in their initial 2024 NBA mock draft.

Bronny James delivered a standout performance at Hoophall Classic, reconfirming his status as one of the best two-way players in high school basketball, a surefire future NBA player and strong first round candidate in 2024. ESPN analysis: https://t.co/xqEQmIsN4kpic.twitter.com/cfQ0VO5EEI — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 20, 2023

At this point, it would be far from surprising if Bronny is not only selected in the 2024 NBA Draft but becomes a notable NBA player in his own right. Especially with his defense, basketball IQ and perimeter shooting potential. As he’ll likely be stepping on a team that already has their primary playmakers set in place, these are three significant factors in whether a young player can get early minutes in the NBA.

To make matters even better for Bronny James, wherever he goes, his father is likely to follow.

Having arguably the greatest player of all time helping train and mentor him in his early years is an invaluable privilege. It’s also one that you can expect him to take full advantage of.