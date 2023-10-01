The NBA season is back, and the Brooklyn Nets are looking to stay competitive in the tough Eastern Conference. We're here to share our NBA odds series and make a Nets over/under win total prediction for the 2023 season.

The Nets went 45-37 in a year filled with turmoil. Initially, they started the year with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on their team and ended it without either. The Nets traded for Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges. Additionally, they already had gotten Ben Simmons in the previous season. But the Nets will see how these players do with a full season under their belts. Therefore, there are not many in the national media who believe they will do well, as evidenced by the low win total odds.

But the Nets have a good foundation in Bridges, Dinwiddie, and Cameron Johnson. Thus, they will get the chance to prove themselves and show everyone else what they can do.

The biggest question for the Nets will be how fast they can establish chemistry with these new players. Ultimately, Bridges must shine, and Thomas needs consistency. Also, Nic Claxton must continue to replicate his league-leading shooting percentage, when he converted 70.5 percent of his shots last season. There are a lot of elements in play for the Nets, and it will be interesting to see how they do.

Why The Nets Will Win 38 Games

The best thing about the 2023-2024 season will be that the Nets have no drama. Yes, having superstar players is good for dominating games. But sometimes, the drama can be bad, and it can hurt the team.

There will be harmony with this team. Ultimately, they all have the same goal, and it is to improve after every game. Dinwiddie is a good player who averaged 16.5 points and 9.1 assists per game. Moreover, the 6-6 point guard has great ball-handling skills and can control the flow of the game. Bridges has the Midas touch when shooting the ball. Significantly, he averaged 26.1 points in 27 games with the Nets.

The Nets signed Lonnie Walker from the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. Now, they hope he can make a good contribution to the team. Thomas exploded for 43 points in at least four games with the Nets last season. Meanwhile, Johnson averaged 16.6 points in 25 games with the Nets. Claxton was exceptional, as he made shots without hesitation. Therefore, look for the Nets to utilize him in the same way. Brooklyn will implement an offense that runs through Bridges and Dinwiddie, with Claxton ready to grab the boards and put the rebounds back in.

The Nets will win 38 games if their best players can gain chemistry with each other and create some magical plays on the court. Significantly, the success of this team will depend on how well these new players all gel together.

Why The Nets Will Not Win 38 Games

Getting rid of Durant and Irving may have cut the drama. However, getting rid of them also means you lose two of the best players in the NBA. The Nets must figure out who will take their place and lead the team in scoring.

Brooklyn has a bigger issue to figure out. Who will play at power forward? Yes, Dorian Finney-Smith is around. But he disappointed when he averaged only 7.2 points per game. Significantly, the Nets will need a lot more than that. Simmons is around. However, he doesn't shoot the ball anymore and averaged only 6.9 points per game. Neither player is consistent on offense or defense. Therefore, it creates a dilemma for the Nets to how they are going to play the position.

It also seems like the Nets have fallen off in the Eastern Conference while teams like the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks have all passed them by. Thus, it seems like they will have a difficult time beating those teams while still trying to stay competitive. It could also hinder their chances of even getting 38 wins.

The Nets will not win 38 games because the talent is not there. Also, the competition is harder.

Final Nets Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick for 2023

The Nets went 13-15 in the first 28 games after trading Durant and Irving. Ultimately, that translates to a potential 38-win season. The Nets have enough talent to hover around the .500 mark this season and at least look competent.

