Brooklyn Nets’ updated 2023 NBA Finals odds after Kevin Durant pulls trade demand

The Brooklyn Nets have been the talk of the 2022 NBA offseason. With not many other teams in the news outside of the world champion Golden State Warriors, the Nets are in the news for multiple reasons. The discussion of the offseason was where in the world Kevin Durant was going to play. It turns out, that all of this talk was a waste of time because one of the game’s best players isn’t going anywhere.

This all started when Durant allegedly requested a trade a few months ago right at the beginning of the offseason. After getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first found of the 2022 playoffs, it seemed as if all the confidence was swept out with them. There was allegedly tension between Durant and Kyrie Irving but with all that in the past, the Nets should have one thing in mind moving forward.

FanDuel’s odds for the Nets to win the 2023 NBA Finals have been all over the place in recent weeks. The Nets currently sit at (+700) to win the title. They are now even with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers for the third-best odds.

Prior to the decision from Durant, they were ranging between (+1400/+1500) and shot down to (+750) immediately after the decision. The only team they jumped in front of is the Phoenix Suns who now own the 6th best odds.

Here are the 2023 NBA Finals odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 2023 NBA Finals Odds

Boston Celtics: +500

Milwaukee Bucks: +650

Brooklyn Nets: +700

Golden State Warriors: +700

Los Angeles Clippers: +700

Phoenix Suns: +1000

This is a dramatic change to the odds as the East Coast now has three very elite teams. The Celtics are coming off of a Finals loss to the Warriors in six games. They put together a great second half of the season to work their way all the way to the Finals and were two games away from winning it all. Boston went through the Nets, Bucks, and Miami Heat to get there. The Celtics are the favorite to win the title next season as they improved their roster by trading for Malcolm Brogdon and signing Danilo Gallinari this past offseason.

The Bucks are right behind them as they could have made their way to The Finals if Game 7 against the Celtics went the other way. That leaves the Nets in a position where they have to really be at their best to make it there. The Eastern Conference is no joke as the Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, and Toronto Raptors are no easy task.

With Ben Simmons on pace to debut as a Net, Brooklyn will improve on the defensive end. That was their weakness last year as they allowed 112.9 points per game last season. With Simmons on the court for a majority of the game, I expect the defense to improve and not allow as many points. Simmons and Kyrie will be a great backcourt as they complement each other. It will be interesting to see as Simmons is used to having the ball, but they should pair well together if Irving is willing to let Simmons facilitate on offense.

Only time will tell if Durant made the right decision.

Make sure you continue to check FanDuel’s NBA Finals odds as the Nets could continue to rise before the start of the season. The start of the new year is just a few months away and now is the best time to pick your favorite to win The Finals.