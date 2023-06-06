The golfing world has been turned upside down Tuesday when it was stunningly revealed that the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf have agreed to merge into one giant organization. Almost immediately after news of the unification broke out, LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka posted a savage tweet targeted at Brandel Chamblee, who has been a vocal critic of the Saudi-backed league.

“Welfare Check on Chamblee,” Brooks Koepka said in his tweet.

Chamblee, who played on the PGA TOUR back in his day, is currently serving as an analyst for the Golf Channel and has not shied away from using his platform to criticize LIV Golf and the players who joined it.

It will be interesting to hear what Chamblee has to say about the shocking merger of the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf, which have been publicly viewed as two rival entities. But at the moment, it appears that Brooks Koepka's winning his battle against Chamblee.

Brooks Koepka, who recently won his third PGA Championship to add to his four other wins in a major tournament, must be ecstatic over this latest development, as he and other LIV Golf pros are likely to get the freedom to join PGA TOUR events.

However, there seems to be plenty to be ironed out before the ball gets officially rolling in the said merger.

Brooks Koepka has nine PGA TOUR wins in his career and has played in a total of 176 events on the tour, making the cut in 139 of those. He left the PGA TOUR in 2022 to join LIV Golf.