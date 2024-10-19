There was a time when Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau appeared to be mortal enemies when both golfers were members of the PGA Tour. That may no longer be the case as the two LIV Golf stars are teaming up and will take on Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in a prime time matchup known as “The Showdown.”

There was a time that Koepka nearly challenged DeChambeau to a fight when the two were both top players on the PGA Tour. Koepka appeared to have significant problems with DeChambeau's golf game and his personality. For his part, DeChambeau regularly tried to downplay the differences between the two men.

Koepka was able to joke about the past tension between the two golfers with his post on X. “Did we just become best friends,” Koepka tweeted on a repost of DeChambeau's announcement that the men were going to be partners on The Showdown.

There have been plenty of discussions about the PGA Tour and LIV Tour coming together during the past two years. However, this is the first time a specific event featuring the two tours will have representatives competing against each other. Since this is a made for TV event, Turner will have to pay a fee to the PGA Tour to allow Scheffler and McIlroy to appear in a non-PGA event.

It is unclear if the LIV Tour will require the same kind of payment to allow its players to appear in the competition.

Format of the ‘Showdown' match is likely to be match play

The event is likely to be head to head match play, similar to the Ryder Cup or other international competitions.

Scheffler is coming off a historic season on the PGA Tour as he recorded a triumph in the Masters as well as six other tour victories. DeChambeau won his second major when he won the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst. Koepka has won five major tournaments in his career, his last coming in 2023. McIlroy has four major titles to his credit, but he has gone 10 years without winning one. He has 26 tour victories throughout his career.

McIlroy is looking forward to the PGA vs. LIV battle.

“We all want to see more of the best golfers in the world going head-to-head, battling it out on the back nine of a tournament,” McIlroy said. “At a time where the professional game has felt divided, we believe this event can bring fans an incredible day of entertainment.”