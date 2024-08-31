In the world of sports, family ties often add a compelling layer to narratives of triumph and perseverance. This football season, all eyes are on Trevon Pope, brother of NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, as he carves out his own legacy at Kentucky State University.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevon Pope (@41pope)

Trevon, an HBCU graduate, has returned to Kentucky State to pursue a master's degree after earning his undergraduate degree this spring. His academic achievement is a testament to his dedication and resilience, with Trevon sharing on Instagram, “All it took was some focusing…Man I'm really Graduating College. [I] went from not getting accepted into school to finishing with a Degree I'm out but I'll be back.”

On the field, Trevon has made significant contributions to the Thoroughbred football team. In over 30 games in his career for Kentucky State, he has amassed 117 total tackles, 83 of which were solo, along with four tackles for loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. The Popes show a propensity to be standouts in their sports, as Kentavious boasts two NBA championships in the past four years with the Los Angels Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

Returning as a graduate student, Trevon aims to bring his wealth of experience to the team, now under the guidance of second-year head coach Felton Huggins. His presence is expected to be a stabilizing force as the Thoroughbreds look to make their mark in HBCU football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (@caldwellpope)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope expressed his pride in Trevon's achievements. In 2022, he shared his admiration in a heartfelt social media post on Trevon's birthday, saying, “Happy 21st birthday to my lil big brother! I’m proud of you! Keep being great and I love you lil bro.”

For now, Trevon looks to make his mark on the field for the Thoroughbreds as they look to contend in HBCU football.