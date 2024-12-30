ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a final warm-up for Kentucky before the SEC season as they face Brown. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Brown-Kentucky prediction and pick.

Brown comes into the game at 7-4 on the year. After starting the season 1-3, they would win six straight games. In their last game, it was a struggle. They would face Kansas and trailed almost the entire game, falling 87-53. Meanwhile, Kentucky is 10-2 on the year. They opened up the year at 7-0, with a win over Duke. They would lose for the first time this year, falling to Clemson 70-66. After that, Kentucky beat Gonzaga, and Colgate, and then Kentucky defeated Louisville. Still, last time out, they would fall to Ohio State 85-65.

This will be the first time that Brown and Kentucky have faced off.

Here are the Brown-Kentucky College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Brown-Kentucky Odds

Brown: +22.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +2200

Kentucky: -22.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -8000

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch Brown vs. Kentucky

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPNU

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Brown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Brown is 191st in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 180th on the offensive end and 192nd on the defensive end. Brown has been solid on defense this year. they are 111th in opponent points per game while sitting 65th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 34th in the nation in opponent assists per game while sitting 84th in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio.

Kino Lilly Jr. has led the way for Brown in scoring and assists this year. Lilly is scoring 20 points per game while adding 3.6 assists per game this year. He also had 2.3 rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Aaron Cooley. Cooley is scoring 12.5 points per game while leading the team with 7.6 rebounds per game. He also has 1.8 assists per game this year. Finally, Lyndel Erold is scoring 7.4 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds per game this year.

Landon Lewis leads the way in the front court. He is scoring 13.9 points per game this year, with seven rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also has 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by N'famara Dabo. He is scoring 3.2 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds per game this year.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is 26th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 12th on the offensive end and 63rd on the defensive end. Kentucky has been great on offense this year. They are second in the nation in points per game, while sitting 50th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are sixth in the nation in field goal attempts per game this year and fifth in field goals made per game.

Otega Oweh leads the way for Kentucky this year. He is scoring 16.2 points per game this year while adding 3.8 rebounds per game. Oweh also has 1.7 assists per game while adding 1.3 steals. He is joined in the backcourt by Koby Brea. Brea is scoring 11.8 points per game this year while adding 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Lamont Butler has also been solid. He is scoring 14.0 points per game, with 3.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Finally, Jaxson Robinson is scoring 12.3 rebounds per game this year while also having 1.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.

In the frontcourt, Amari Williams leads the way. He has 9.8 points per game and dominated the glass. Williams leads the team with nine rebounds per game this year. He also has 1.6 blocks per game and 2.3 assists per game. He is joined by Andrew Carr. Carr is scoring 11.1 points per game this year, with 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Finally, Brandon Garrison has 5.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this year.

Final Brown-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Kentucky is just 5-7 against the spread this year, and just 3-5 against the spread when favored by ten or more points. Meanwhile, Brown is 6-5 against the spread but failed to cover the only time this year that they were double-digit underdogs. Brown gives up fewer points per game than Kentucky, but Kentucky has a better opponent-effective field goal percentage. Further, they are great on the glass. Kentucky is fourth in the nation in rebounds per game, while Brown is 130th. Turnovers will be a major factor in this game. Kentucky is 21st in the nation in turnovers per game, while Brown is 119th in the nation in turnovers per game. Further, Brown does not force many turnovers, sitting 217th in the nation in opponent turnovers per game. With the extra possessions and better offense, expect Kentucky to dominate.

Final Brown-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -22.5 (-120)