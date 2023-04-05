Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Cleveland Browns, once again, had a disappointing season in 2022. Heading into 2023, they have a roster with plenty of talent, yet Browns fans will likely still be curbing enthusiasm. Hope has never materialized in the end for Browns faithful. As the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaches, there will be players the Browns need to avoid. If history is any indication, the Browns won’t make the right decision.

With that being said, why be a fan if a fresh season doesn’t bring a renewed hopefulness? Maybe this is the year Cleveland actually figures it out. Maybe giving Deshaun Watson a lucrative, fully guaranteed contract, after being embroiled in heinous sexual assault allegations and essentially quitting on his last franchise, was a good decision. Maybe this is all true, and the Browns will successfully avoid players in this year’s draft that don’t fit the roster. If this is the case, who are the players Cleveland would be wise to avoid?

Here are two players the Cleveland Browns must avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

This will be the first year that Deshaun Watson starts the season as QB1 for the Cleveland Browns. Watson did not appear in a game until Week 13 last year, after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. Whether or not his punishment was enough is irrelevant at this point, as the Browns have invested too much money in the former Texan to go in any other direction. The Browns need to go all in on supporting Deshaun Watson for the sake of their franchise. This means avoiding anything that could hurt the quarterback’s confidence. Drafting Hendon Hooker would do that.

In theory, Hendon Hooker is the perfect backup for Deshaun Watson. He is mobile, has a rocket arm, the size and length that quarterback prospects envy, and a command of the offense that is rare in a young quarterback. He could come in and learn from Watson as a prototype of the Browns starter, leading to immediate strides in his development. Additionally, the Browns system would fit his skillset perfectly. So, what’s the catch?

Deshaun Watson is the catch. Whatever anyone’s thoughts are on who he is as a person, there is no doubt that Watson is an extremely talented quarterback. Nevertheless, his life off the field took a toll on his limited play last season, as he didn’t look like the same player he was in Houston. Drafting a player like Hooker that would fit so seamlessly into the Browns offense could do damage to a potentially fragile Watson. The subject of scrutiny from all angles, Watson needs to be believed in for him to succeed, not pressured after such a draining couple of years. For the Browns sake, drafting Hooker could show a lack of confidence in a player they have invested a guaranteed $230 million in.

Whether Watson is worthy of that guaranteed money is a futile argument, as the Browns are still going to have to pay it. They would be wise to not only show Watson, but the entire organization and fanbase, an unrelenting confidence in their quarterback. Drafting a potential replacement would do just the opposite.

From a scheme perspective, Hendon Hooker makes sense. From a let’s keep the organization afloat perspective, the Browns should avoid the Tennessee quarterback.

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

The Cleveland Browns have made a habit of drafting cornerbacks in the last few years. It has panned out nicely, as a trio of Greg Newsome, M.J. Emerson and Denzel Ward are a formidable group of NFL cornerbacks. With that being said, drafting cornerbacks has caused a ripple effect across the defensive roster. Holes on the defensive line and in the linebacking corps spring up year after year. This wouldn’t be the case if they used one of those cornerback picks on a lower level of the defense. It is paramount they do as such this year, and avoid CB Devon Witherspoon from Illinois if he is to fall to them.

Witherspoon fits the Browns most likely plan on defense this year. New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz relies heavily on man coverage on the outside, and Witherspoon is at his best when he is in a one-on-one. The Browns will be highly tempted to nab him if available and pair him opposite starter Ward. They could form one of the top coverage duos in the NFL. Being able to stand up to temptation is key for the Browns success in this draft.

New DC Schwartz has a history of going after the quarterback with just four up front, all the while highlighting his best players. On the Browns, this will be defensive end Myles Garrett. He hopes to feast this year in the new defense, however, he would benefit greatly from some added help on the interior defensive line.

Defensive tackle is the greatest priority for the Browns, and freeing up Garrett from double teams is going to be imperative if Schwartz is going to implement an effective scheme. Whatever the Browns do, they need to pass on Devon Witherspoon and opt for a big guy up front in the 2023 NFL Draft.