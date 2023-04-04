Perhaps the Cleveland Browns will make some adjustments during the 2023 offseason. Remember that they still have a few openings to fill on their team. Of course, they can do so through the draft, especially with specific players who aren’t on their radar. Here we’ll look at the three sleeper rookie prospects for the Cleveland Browns to target in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Over the past year, the Browns have undergone significant changes. Remember that just two seasons ago, Baker Mayfield was this team’s starting quarterback. However, the team lacked a starting-caliber wide receiver. Afterward, Cleveland made two significant acquisitions, trading for Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson. These moves didn’t translate into success on the field, though. Despite having most of their starting offense under contract, the Browns still have a top need at wide receiver. This will be challenging to address without a first-round pick until 2025.

Thankfully, this year’s draft class is deep at the wide receiver position. For sure, there are still options for the Browns to explore. Additionally, the team has a significant need at linebacker, with several linebackers hitting free agency. We have to give the Browns props, though, for re-signing Anthony Walker Jr. While this will provide some depth, it may not be enough, making it vital for the Browns to consider adding to this position in the upcoming draft.

In summary, the Browns made significant changes last year but were unable to convert them into a successful season. With a lack of first-round picks and needs at wide receiver and linebacker, the Browns will need to be strategic with their upcoming draft choices.

Let’s look at three sleeper draft prospects for the Browns in 2023.

1. Nick Herbig

Nick Herbig is not getting a ton of buzz right now. That’s understandable due to his size limitations, as he played as an on-ball linebacker for Wisconsin. However, he will likely have to switch to an off-ball role in the NFL. Nonetheless, Herbig has the ability to take on blocks and maneuver in open spaces. As such, we believe he can make the transition to pro-quality football quite effortlessly. His draft class stands out due to his exceptional range and change-of-direction skills. Recall that even though he had limited opportunities to drop into coverage this past season, he demonstrated his understanding of route concepts. Herbig even managed to break up three passes, which was more than Trenton Simpson did in his entire career.

In addition to his coverage abilities, Herbig also displays impressive strength and force in the run game. This was evident in his capability to work through offensive linemen to reach the ball carrier. He also performs well when facing tight ends in run sequences, using his length and strength to shed blocks effectively. As a pass rusher, Herbig possesses a wide range of moves, such as cross-chop, dip/rip, bull rush, and long-arm with speed-to-power conversion. He also has a great understanding of how to leverage his abilities to pressure offensive tackles. Furthermore, he maintains a high motor, whether as a backside run defender or pass rusher.

2. Michael Wilson

Michael Wilson may not be on everyone’s radar because he struggled to stay on the field for Stanford football. He played more passing snaps in 2019 than he did from 2020 to 2022 combined. Still, one can argue that he was reasonably productive with an average of 2.3 yards per route in only six games last season. That said, Wilson’s performance at the Senior Bowl was impressive, especially for a 6’2 wide receiver like him. With that, experts now expect him to be drafted no later than Day 2.

Stanford WR Michael Wilson is making a name for himself at the Senior Bowl, and he is not messing around. Watch this, and try not to run through a wall. pic.twitter.com/ceDH80ITs4 — Faraz Siddiqi (@farazsiddiqi) February 3, 2023

Wilson meets the requirements in terms of height, weight, and speed. He runs his routes at a good tempo and can generate separation with his quick movements in and out of breaks. Wilson’s size, frame, and play strength allow him to make things happen after the catch. He is skilled at selling vertical routes to create space for underneath options and has quick feet to move around defenders before and after the catch. Stanford utilized him in wide receiver screens, quick outs, and crossers to get the ball in his hands quickly. Wilson is also a good blocker and has a strong desire to help his teammates by doing dirty work against opposing defenders.

1. Tyler Scott

Tyler Scott is a receiver who is not getting the recognition he deserves in the draft class. He has a similar skill set to Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, who is expected to be drafted in the first round. However, Scott was not featured in the same kind of role that consistently went vertical. Nonetheless, he managed to make six deep passes last season. Scott is an explosive athlete with elite speed. This was shown in his reportedly 4.29-second 40-yard dash, 40.5-inch vertical, and 11-foot broad jump in Cincinnati’s testing last offseason. His speed allows him to win vertically and get open down the field with good route pace and smooth cuts to force false steps from defenders. Scott can threaten vertically, which opens up opportunities for him in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field. He has also shown his ability to make excellent ball adjustments and win contested catch points. This is despite not being the biggest receiver on the field. Scott’s speed and elusiveness make him dynamic with the ball in his hands for post-catch production. He can surely make defenders miss in space and break pursuit angles. Someone like that would be an asset alongside Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Elijah Moore.