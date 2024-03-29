The Cleveland Browns are going to have plenty of time to waste until they are on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft. As a result of their trade for Deshaun Watson, the Browns will not pick until the second round and the 54th overall selection.
To make up for the lack of a first-round pick, Cleveland has been busy in the offseason. They traded for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, linebacker Jordan Hicks, and signed Jameis Winston to be their backup quarterback. They also retained players like Za'Darius Smith and Shelby Harris.
But Cleveland still has some needs they should address that they can bring reinforcements for through the draft. Offensive line depth stands out as an area the Browns should look to bolster as well as finding another running back. Kansas State's Cooper Beebe, Connecticut's Christian Haynes, and Clemson's Will Shipley could all be options for Cleveland once they are on the clock.
Cooper Beebe, Offensive Lineman, Kansas State
What stands about Beebe is the versatility he provides. He spent time at both guard and tackle while at Kansas State and didn't miss a beat at either position. At guard during the 2022 season, he didn't allow a single sack on passing plays.
If I had to use one word to describe Kansas State G Cooper Beebe, it would be stout.
In his last 803 pass blocking reps he hasn't surrendered a single sack according to PFF pic.twitter.com/6zz6d2bUz2
— Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) July 13, 2023
Not allowing sacks translated across the offensive line. When he played primarily as a tackle in 2021, he didn't give up any sacks either.
Big 12 OT’s with the most pass blocking snaps played without allowing a sack last season
💪 Connor Galvin: 410
💪 Cooper Beebe: 367 pic.twitter.com/AGCwPZH8M8
— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 22, 2022
Cleveland's offensive line got decimated last season. Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin both suffered season-ending injuries with Wills' coming in Week 9 and Conklin's back in Week 1. Starting guard Joel Bitonio played through a high-ankle sprain as well.
The Browns were able to rally and make the playoffs despite those injuries, but it wouldn't hurt to be prepared in case another rash of injuries occurs. Beebe would help immensely with that.
Christian Haynes, Offensive Lineman, Connecticut
The same applies with Christian Haynes. While Beebe can slide all over the offensive line, Haynes primarily plays at guard. And he is very good at it.
You hear Lions Coaches/Front Office talk about violence.. and you can quickly see why UConn RG Christian Haynes (#64) would be a natural fit at 29.
Haynes PFF Grades 2022-23 (rank among FBS OGs):
• 2023 – 80.2 (10th)
• 2022 – 83.9 (5th)
– 91.0 Pass Block Grade (1st) pic.twitter.com/qJmrTNc6R0
— Al Karsten (@FootballGuy_Al) March 27, 2024
Haynes ranked first among those qualified guards in pass block grade. The interior of the Browns' offensive line is very stout, but Haynes would serve as quality depth and could perhaps push Wyatt Teller for the starting right guard spot. He is definitely a target they should look at.
Will Shipley, Running Back, Clemson
Running back is not the gaudiest and most valuable position in the NFL, but it is an area the Browns should try to address. Their star back Nick Chubb, arguably the best runner in the league, suffered a gruesome knee injury in Week 2 last year and missed the remaining of the 2023 season. T
hey got fine play from players like Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt, but nothing spectacular. Ford averaged 3.99 yards per carry while Hunt's was a paltry 3.04.
Enter Will Shipley. Shipley was super productive during his three seasons at Clemson. He averaged at least five yards per carry in all three of his seasons in college. On top of that, he showed he can do plenty as a receiver. He caught 69 balls the last two years for 486 yards and scored twice.
Shipley is a very well-rounded back with good size at 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds. The main question with him, however, was how athletic he was. He answered those questions with a great performance at the NFL Combine.
Will Shipley is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.55 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 82 out of 1804 RB from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/tcMeKK5Y2T pic.twitter.com/50c7iNWCql
— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 26, 2024
Shipley would fit Cleveland's scheme and could give them a better alternative than what they have if Chubb isn't available to start the season or gets hurt again. He should be on their radar in the second round.