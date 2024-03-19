As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the Cleveland Browns are eagerly preparing to fortify their roster in hopes of embarking on a deeper playoff journey next season. Armed with crucial decisions on the horizon, the Browns are on the lookout for top-tier talent capable of propelling their team to greater success. Let's delve into a three-round mock draft tailored for the Browns. We will examine potential selections that could shape their future.
Cleveland Browns' 2023 Season Recap
The Browns navigated through a challenging 2023 NFL season, culminating in an impressive 11-6 record. However, their postseason ambitions were dashed with a decisive defeat to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. Despite this setback, the Browns showcased glimpses of their potential to emerge as a dominant force in the league. This was particularly highlighted by their top-rated defense. As they shift their focus to the 2024 NFL Draft, the team aims to build upon their strengths and address areas in need of improvement. This could set the stage for a more successful postseason run in the upcoming year.
Draft Context
With the ongoing free agency period providing clarity on the Browns' roster dynamics, the framework for their draft approach begins to take shape. Under the stewardship of general manager Andrew Berry, the Browns have demonstrated a propensity for drafting with an eye toward the future rather than immediate needs. We expect that trend to continue this year.
Sure, additional roster moves may impact draft plans. However, the Browns are unlikely to deviate significantly from their current strategy. Notably, Cleveland bolstered their wide receiver unit with the addition of Jerry Jeudy. This underscores the importance of addressing other positions in the draft, considering the talent available. Furthermore, with a notable strength in this year's draft class lying in the offensive line, the Browns can bolster their depth and prepare for the eventual turnover of aging players.
Entering the draft with minimal roster gaps, the Browns are well-positioned to prioritize selecting the best available talent as they navigate the draft board.
Here we will look at the possible three-round mock draft picks for the Cleveland Browns at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 2, No. 54 pick – Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
In the second round, the Browns could target Braden Fiske, a defensive tackle hailing from Florida State. Fiske's slightly shorter arm length may raise concerns for some teams. However, his unmatched competitive spirit and exceptional athleticism make him a formidable force on the field. Standing out as a dynamic pass rusher, Fiske's explosive speed and relentless pursuit of quarterbacks have drawn considerable attention from NFL scouts. His addition to the Browns' defensive line could inject a much-needed disruptive element. He would be a nice complement to Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith. Getting Fiske could significantly enhance their pass rush and pose a formidable challenge to opposing offenses.
Round 3, No. 68 pick – Mason McCormick, OL, South Dakota State
Moving to the third round, the Browns might consider selecting Mason McCormick from South Dakota State. McCormick brings a wealth of experience. This is particularly true on the interior of the offensive line. Behind veteran Joel Bitonio, McCormick emerges as a promising developmental prospect who could benefit greatly from learning behind the seasoned All-Pro. Blessed with exceptional athleticism, McCormick boasts an impressive strength profile. He excels as a run blocker and demonstrates stellar proficiency in pass protection. His adept hand placement and leverage make him a reliable asset in both facets of the game. He provides the Browns with a versatile lineman capable of anchoring their offensive front for years to come.
Round 5, Pick 156 pick – Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas
With the 156th overall pick, the Browns might opt for CB Dwight McGlothern out of Arkansas. Remember that Berry has exhibited a penchant for fortifying the cornerback position. He recognizes the value of bolstering the team's coverage capabilities. McGlothern emerges as a multifaceted prospect. He offers versatility as a returner option and contributes significantly to special teams coverage units. Renowned for his instinctual play and exceptional ball skills, McGlothern boasts an impressive track record of production. This was highlighted by seven interceptions over the past two seasons, three of which were returned for touchdowns. With an impressive 48 percent completion percentage when targeted, McGlothern stands out as a true man-to-man cover corner. He can surely bolster the Browns' secondary and fortify their defensive prowess.
Looking Ahead
As the Cleveland Browns prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft, the anticipation reverberates throughout their fanbase. With aspirations of building upon the foundation laid in previous seasons, each pick holds immense significance in shaping the Browns' future trajectory. Every decision underscores the organization's commitment to sustained success. They can bolster their defensive prowess with Braden Fiske and fortify the offensive line with Mason McCormick. Of course, they can also enhance secondary depth with Dwight McGlothern. As the draft unfolds, Browns fans eagerly await the unveiling of their newest additions. They are hopeful for a roster poised to make significant strides in the pursuit of Super Bowl glory.