Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper will be active for tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after tweaking his groin in practice this week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Amari Cooper was previously listed as questionable for the Browns, and there was a report on Sunday claiming that he was unlikely to play, but now Deshaun Watson has hit top target active and playing in a key AFC North matchup.

The Browns are looking to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 1993 on Monday. The Steelers' defense is tough to go up against, but Deshaun Watson having his top weapon there will make things easier.

That is not the story on the other side of the ball, with Kenny Pickett and the Steelers being without Diontae Johnson. The Browns defense showed to be strong last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they will have a big role in how the game goes tonight.

The AFC North looks like it will be very competitive this season. The Baltimore Ravens are 2-0, and while the Bengals are 0-2, they are still very talented, and came out of an 0-2 hole last season.

Tonight is a chance for the Browns to establish themselves as contenders in the division. The team added Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson to strengthen the run defense, and now Watson has a full season in the offense. The expectation is to contend.

Week 1 was a great performance, and now it is on the Browns to make another statement on the road against the Steelers.