The Cleveland Browns might be without one of their top weapons on Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. ESPN insider Adam Schefter dropped an Amari Cooper injury update Sunday that said the wide receiver is unlikely to play. However, MNF announcer Joe Buck said he heard different news about Cooper’s status for the game.

Joe Buck was on the Pat McAfee Show Monday, and while talking about the Browns offense, the commentator said, “They have Amari Cooper, who they think will play tonight.”

This nugget set off McAfee and the crew, with the host asking if he saw the Adam Schefter tweet from Sunday that said, “Browns’ WR Amari Cooper, who aggravated a groin injury at practice Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday night, is considered unlikely to play vs. the Steelers, per source.”

“Yeah, I read that tweet,” Buck answered. I’m just telling you what [Browns head coach Kevin] Stefanski told us. I don’t know. I have no idea. Maybe Stefanski didn’t read Shefty’s tweet.”

Now the Buck vs. Shefty battle is on, and we’ll see in a few hours when the Browns-Steelers Monday Night Football game kicks off which Amari Cooper injury update was correct.

Cooper had just three catches for 37 yards in the Browns’ Week win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He missed chunks of that game with a groin injury and reportedly aggravated it on Saturday ahead of Week 2.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns offense could certainly use the four-time Pro Bowler against a tough Steelers defense in Pittsburgh.

This game, the first of an MNF double-header, kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET, an hour after the New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers tilt.