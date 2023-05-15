The Cleveland Browns roster is pretty much set heading into the dog days of the NFL offseason following the 2023 NFL Draft. While the team may make a few changes around the edges between now and late July when Browns training camp kicks off, the bones of the team are solid right now. Here we are going to look at the updated Browns depth chart with every starter after the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Browns’ defensive coordinator switch from Joe Woods to Jim Schwartz is causing ripples both on and off the field. During Woods’ tenure, GM Andrew Berry neglected to address the defensive line, save for one-year contracts with Jadeveon Clowney. However, this offseason, Berry has made several moves to shore up the Browns’ defensive line. He signed Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and added Siaki Ika and Isaiah McGuire through the draft. Not content with those additions, Berry also made a trade for Za’Darius Smith.

In addition to upgrading the defensive line, the Browns have also added veteran safety Rodney McLeod. This shows that Berry is not just churning the bottom of the team’s roster but also impacting the top. With these significant moves, Browns fans are hoping for a much-improved on-field performance once the 2023 season begins.

Now let’s look at the updated Cleveland Browns depth chart with every starter after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Offense

Quarterback: Deshaun Watson

Running Back: Nick Chubb

Wide Receiver 1: Amari Cooper

Wide Receiver 2: Elijah Moore

Tight End: David Njoku

Wide Receiver 3: Donovan Peoples-Jones

Left Tackle: Jedrick Wills Jr.

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio

Center: Ethan Pocic

Right Guard: Wyatt Teller

Right Tackle: Jack Conklin

As star (overpaid?) quarterback Deshaun Watson enters his first full season as Cleveland’s starting quarterback, the team has veteran Joshua Dobbs as his backup. Meanwhile, we’ll see if Dorian Thompson-Robinson makes the final roster. The Browns also appear to have confidence in Jerome Ford as Nick Chubb’s top backup. Recall that they didn’t re-sign Kareem Hunt or draft a running back this year. They did, however, bolster their receiving corps with the addition of Elijah Moore and third-round pick Cedric Tillman. While five wide receivers seem like locks for the roster, Marquise Goodwin, Anthony Schwartz, and Jakeem Grant Sr. could be battling for the final spot.

Watson showed a connection with David Njoku last season and will have another tight end he has a history with Jordan Akins. Remember that he previously played for the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, Harrison Bryant should still be a part of the tight end room. However, he could see a reduced role following the addition of Akins. Meanwhile, the Browns’ offensive line is expected to strengthen, as they are set to return all five starters from last season. They should also have improved depth from the additions of Ohio State offensive linemen Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler.

Overall, the Browns’ offense is looking strong heading into the 2023 season. Watson leads the way with solid options at running back, wide receiver, and tight end. The offensive line is also shaping up to be a strong unit, with depth and potential starters in Jones and Wypler. While there may be some roster battles for the final spots, the Browns appear to be in a good position on the offensive side of the ball.

This offseason I’ve been grabbing PLETNY of Amari Cooper in both Dynasty & BestBall • Coming off one of his best seasons

• On an offense becoming more pass heavy under HC Kevin Stefanski

• Tied to QB Deshaun Watson who should take a step forward in ‘23pic.twitter.com/PRBLwkl1Ge — Matt FF Dynasty 🏈 (@MattFFDynasty) May 14, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Defense

Defensive End: Myles Garrett

Defensive End: Za’Darius Smith

Weak-side Linebacker: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Inside Linebacker: Anthony Walker Jr.

Inside Linebacker: Denzel Ward

Strong-side Linebacker: Sione Takitaki

Defensive Tackle: Dalvin Tomlinson

Defensive Tackle: Jordan Elliott

Cornerback 1: Denzel Ward

Cornerback 2: Greg Newsome II

Strong Safety: Grant Delpit

Free Safety: Juan Thornhill

The Browns have undergone some changes on their defensive line, particularly after Clowney’s departure. Okoronkwo was brought in to learn behind Myles Garrett, while the additions of Tomlinson and Smith should further strengthen the unit. Third-round pick Siaki Ika also offers some promise.

As for the linebacking corps, the Browns did not select any players this year, possibly indicating that they have faith in the development of Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki. The team will need a breakout season from Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is expected to start. Meanwhile, Jacob Phillips should provide depth. Cleveland also signed veteran Matthew Adams, who will likely contribute to special teams.

On the defensive back end, the Browns will have to make do with playing Greg Newsome II at nickel to field their three best cornerbacks together. That’s Newsome alongside Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. Should either of the first two get injured, Newsome will likely move back outside, with AJ Green or fifth-round pick Cameron Mitchell manning the slot. Meanwhile, Juan Thornhill was signed to start at free safety opposite Grant Delpit. To address concerns about quality depth at safety, the Browns have also signed undrafted free agents Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister.

Overall, the Browns’ defense has undergone significant changes. New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz looks to maximize all these improvements. While there are some uncertainties and unproven players, the Browns are hopeful that they have the pieces to build a formidable defense in the upcoming season.

Special Teams

Kicker: Cade York

Holder: Corey Bojorquez

Long-snapper: Charley Hughlett

Punter: Corey Bojorquez

Punt return: Jakeem Grant Sr.

Kick return: Jakeem Grant Sr.

Expect the Browns’ special teams unit to remain unchanged this offseason. However, we do expect sophomore Cade York to perform more consistently in the upcoming season.

Overall, the Browns have a highly talented team. They are poised to provide immediate production in the upcoming season. Additionally, the roster is full of young players who have the potential to develop into future starters beyond 2024. Brownies all hope that the depth and talent will not just look good on paper. For sure, they want this team to make a strong return to the postseason.