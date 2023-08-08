Johnny Manziel entered the NFL with a boatload of hype behind his name, and his game, from his playing days with the Texas A&M Aggies. From that point on, the former Cleveland Browns signal caller was never quite the same.

Manziel played just two seasons with the team, in 2014 and 2015, and ended up passing for just 1,675 yards total with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He revealed his suicide plans following his release from the Browns recently. He also said his struggles began after a game against Alabama and winning the Heisman Trophy with the Aggies.

When the smoke cleared on Manziel's NFL career, lots of folks who had him picked as the next big thing were forced to eat their words.

Johnny Football will one day be bigger in Cleveland than his buddy LeBron ever was. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 9, 2014

What the then-Browns QB Manziel lacked in production, games, and wins on the football field, he made up for, somewhat, with his overall popularity. Manziel is still a well-known figure today ahead of the release of his upcoming Netflix documentary on Tuesday.

He took time out on his Twitter account on Monday to thank fans for their support, and to share a clip from the movie.

Can’t wait for you guys to see this. Appreciate all the support! https://t.co/cUyAy0F05J — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) August 8, 2023

“Excited to watch. God bless brotha,” one fan said.

“This is going to be epic, congrats man,” another fan said. “I’m so hypedddddd! Let’s go!” another added.

The documentary, titled ‘UNTOLD: Johnny Football,” details Manziel's rapid rise to fame and glory.

The former Browns QB said he's ready to put the past behind him and move on with his life.

“I still get a lot of questions regarding football and regarding a past career, and I want to put the whole Johnny Football thing to rest,” he said. “Even though it'll never quite fully go away, at least for the majority of people in my interactions in daily life, I want to be able to put this story out there and just let it be what it is.”