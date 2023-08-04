Johnny Manziel is remembered as a tremendous college football quarterback whose off-the-field distractions held him back from achieving greatness in the NFL. Manziel, a former Texas A&M football standout, recently discussed his struggles while on the Pat McAfee Show.

“I think it's just a snowball effect,” Manziel said. “Maybe dealing with some adversity for the first time, being really just exhausted after those two years in college. Everything changes the Alabama game, two months later you're sitting in New York for the Heisman. You win, you come back to school, and then three or four months later I'm getting drug to the depths by the NCAA regarding the whole investigation.

“You go straight from that into the NFL Draft training. Next thing you know, you look up and you're in Cleveland (Johnny Manziel was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft). Don't really know how you got there… I think I just didn't understand that there would be struggles in life and growing up, being such a young person in the spotlight, and I think I just struggle with it.”

Johnny Manziel's football career

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Manziel had potential heading into the NFL. His career didn't pan out, however. At just 30-years old, a potential comeback isn't necessarily out of the question. There have not been rumors of such a possibility though.

Johnny Manziel's NFL story is a sad one. That doesn't mean his story is over though. He is still living his life and appears to have matured since his playing days.

He most recently appeared in an indoor football league called the Fan Controlled Football league as a quarterback.