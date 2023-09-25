The Cleveland Browns blew out the Tennessee Titans 27-3 on Sunday in Week 3, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he drove to running back Nick Chubb to hand deliver him a game ball, according to Jake Trotter of ESPN.

Nick Chubb suffered a gruesome injury in the Browns' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 2, which resulted in an outpouring of support for him. It was revealed that Chubb suffered a torn MCL and would likely be able to play again.

Chubb has been a huge part of the Browns' offense since he was drafted in 2018, and has been one of the best running backs in the league since then. It is no surprise that Kevin Stefanski gave Chubb a game ball after the win against the Titans, he means a lot to the team, and it will be a tough task filling the void the rest of the season.

The Browns have their biggest test of the season coming up next week, as they will be taking on the Baltimore Ravens at home. The Browns, Ravens and Steelers are all 2-1, so next week's game is pivotal when it comes to the AFC North standings.

With Chubb out, it will be on Deshaun Watson and the passing game to pick up the slack. Deshaun Watson had one of his best games with the Browns in the win against the Titans. Now, it will be about continuing that momentum against better opponents. If that can happen, the Browns could be contenders in the AFC North.