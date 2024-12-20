Jerry Jeudy has been in the news quite a bit over the past couple of weeks, with most of it being due to his star turn for the Cleveland Browns. On Thursday, though, he found his name mentioned in a bombshell report on the New York Jets, which claimed that they backed out of a trade for Jeudy because owner Woody Johnson thought his rating in the popular “Madden” video game series was too low.

Amid what has been an absolutely miserable season for the Jets and their fans, it was another gut punch considering how good Jeudy has looked over the past couple of weeks. The star receiver himself isn't buying the rumors, though, as he thinks there's no way any would actually turn down a trade because of a player's “Madden” rating.

“To be honest, I don’t believe it. I think that’s fake news,” Jeudy said on 92.3 The Fan. “For real, why would somebody look at Madden ratings? Be real. I don’t think that’s real, but it is funny. I’m glad that I’m here. I’m glad my Madden rating was low. Yeah, got me here.”

Jerry Jeudy happy to be with Browns amid Jets rumors

There's no doubt the suggestion that the Jets turned down a trade for Jeudy because of his “Madden” rating is absurd, but if there's one team who could believably be foolish enough to do that, it's the Jets. And while Jeudy doesn't seem to believe that actually happened, he probably doesn't care too much because of the success that he's enjoyed with the Browns.

Through 14 games, Jeudy has amassed 70 receptions for 1,052 yards and four touchdowns, and he's shown no signs of slowing down, even with the Browns having nothing left to play for. It's fair to wonder how things would have gone for him if he landed in New York, but instead, he will be looking to keep his hot streak going when he takes the field in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns.