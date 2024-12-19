Jerry Jeudy is enjoying a breakout campaign in 2024 with the Cleveland Browns, as he's hauled in 70 receptions for 1,052 yards and four touchdowns through 14 games. And yet, this season almost looked drastically different for him, as a bombshell report surfaced on Thursday morning that said Jeudy was nearly traded to the New York Jets instead of the Browns over the offseason.

Before the Denver Broncos traded Jeudy to the Browns, they were deep in talks with the Jets for a deal involving Jeudy. However, New York shockingly backed out because owner Woody Johnson thought Jeudy's rating in the popular “Madden” video game series was too low. After catching wind of these rumors, Jeudy took a jab at Chad Ochocinco, who is a real-time player ratings adjustor for “Madden,” on social media.

“I blame Chad Ochocinco,” Jeudy hilariously said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Jerry Jeudy's breakout campaign may not have happened with Jets

Jeudy is obviously joking around, as Ochocinco isn't solely responsible for his “Madden” rating. It was a pretty great comment, though, considering how absurd of a reason that is to back out of a trade. Jeudy has certainly proven a lot of folks wrong this season, and chances are his “Madden” rating is high enough now that New York would gladly trade him.

While it's fair to wonder how the Jets offense would look with the addition of Jeudy, it's worth noting that his breakout season likely never would have come to fruition had he landed in New York, as he'd be playing behind Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams currently. It's safe to say that things have worked out quite well for Jeudy considering how well he's played this season, and he will look to continue to prove the Jets wrong when he takes the field in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals.