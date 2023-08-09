The Cleveland Browns are one of the most frustrating franchises for fans to watch. The team has had just three winning seasons since 1999 and the disappointment of Johnny Manziel's two-year run with the team still stings.

As the 2023 NFL season draws near, many fans are focused on Johnny Manziel's new Netflix documentary. Others are focused on the team's recent Hall-of-Fame game performance that has improved expectations in several ways.

If the Browns are to maximize their potential under Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, they would do well to heed a warning from Manziel's latest documentary. According to sports and business insider Joe Pompliano, Manziel's work ethic during his two years in Cleveland left much to be desired.

The documentary, titled ‘UNTOLD: Johnny Football' revealed that Browns coaches, led by Mike Pettine, tracked Manziel's time on a specially designed iPad to see how much film he was watching. The results were shocking, as shown in the documentary clip below.

Johnny Manziel was given a team iPad where coaches could secretly track the amount of time he spent watching film. But the problem was that Manziel didn’t watch any film. Literally not a minute.pic.twitter.com/ydbOVnybo0 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 9, 2023

“Dude made it through college entirely on raw talent,” one fan said in response to the clip.

“And he was one of the best college players I’ve ever seen,” Pompliano added.

“Wow, surprised he didn’t watch any film. Is that lack of motivation, over confidence, or other issues?” another fan said.

The movie is available now on Netflix, and details Manziel's rise to the top of college football and subsequent tumble into NFL disappointment.

Johnny Manziel 🤝 Johnny Football UNTOLD: Johnny Football is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/pP2X0lGkVO — Netflix (@netflix) August 8, 2023

The Browns will attempt to move forward this season with another controversial yet talented signal caller in Deshaun Watson, the former Texans and Clemson football star. Cleveland just signed Reggie Wayne's cousin as a target for Watson, adding a layer of intrigue to the team's ongoing commitment.