Browns claim Kellen Mond amid Deshaun Watson fiasco

The Cleveland Browns have faced controversy aplenty when it comes to their quarterback position. With that uncertainty in mind, they’ve brought in another piece to enter their QB room in former Minnesota Vikings third-rounder Kellen Mond.

Mond, who was recently cut by the Vikings just days prior, joins a Browns QB group that features Jacoby Brissett, who’s slated to start in place of the suspended Deshaun Watson, and fellow backup Josh Dobbs.

The news was reported by NFL insider Field Yates:

The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2022

The Vikings were reportedly looking to bring back Kellen Mond on their practice squad up before the Browns used their waiver position to claim the QB.

The #Vikings initially were zeroing in on Sean Mannion being their practice squad quarterback but when it started trending toward Mannion going to Seattle they were hoping to bring back Kellen Mond to practice squad. But he was claimed by Cleveland. Back to square one. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 31, 2022

The move is certainly an interesting one from the Browns side. Although Kellen Mond had a tough preseason stint, he certainly does have potential. However, getting cut by the team that drafted you with a third-round pick right after your rookie campaign isn’t exactly a sterling endorsement of what they think of his abilities.

The Browns were also 13th on the NFL waiver order and could have used that spot to shore up on other skill positions over a QB spot that’s just keeping the seat warm for Deshaun Watson’s return. Finding a quality wide receiver or tight end off the waiver wire could have proved more useful in the long term if they manage to find a gem.

But with the unpredictability when it comes to the QB situation in Cleveland, taking a flier on a once promising signal-caller isn’t the worst move in the world.