Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper are carving up the Texans.

Amari Cooper is one of the better wide receivers in the NFL, but he and Joe Flacco are on another level for the Cleveland Browns against the Houston Texans, giving Cleveland fans an early Christmas gift.

Amari Cooper has caught 10 balls from Joe Flacco for 252 yards, and two of those receptions were touchdowns. The first touchdown was on a deep pass from Flacco, and it went 75 yards.

JOE FLACCO TO AMARI COOPER OH MY GOODNESS 😳 75 yards for the Browns TD 🔥pic.twitter.com/cik6DXgjd9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2023

The first touchdown gave the Browns a 14-0 lead after the extra point. The second touchdown was a seven-yard pass from Flacco to Cooper, and it turned the game into a laugher for the Browns over the Texans.

JOE FLACCO TO AMARI COOPER AGAIN 🙌 What a performance 🔥pic.twitter.com/MxvQ7eHrp1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2023

With the Browns up big over the Texans, they are likely going to moved to 10-5 on the season, which would give them comfortable positioning in the AFC playoff picture. The Browns can not clinch a playoff spot this week, regardless of what happens around the league, but they will be in a great spot.

Let's get to some of the best reactions to Flacco and Cooper torching the Texans.

JOE FLACCO AND AMARI COOPER TODAY pic.twitter.com/xJ2Urdkujv — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) December 24, 2023

We really traded Amari Cooper for a 5th round pick… pic.twitter.com/hRVGsuZzhk — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) December 24, 2023

If you didn’t spend the summer months anticipating Joe Flacco returning to football and absolutely igniting Amari Cooper down the stretch then that’s just bad fantasy football process on your part — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 24, 2023

Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper on the Brownspic.twitter.com/3uT0Lq6gAp — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) December 24, 2023

Even LeBron James is going wild about Cooper's performance.

COOP GOING CRAZY!!!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 24, 2023

You know when you get LeBron James tweeting about you, you've done something great.

Flacco has been just what the doctor ordered for the Browns. He has operated the offense well and provided stability at the quarterback position for a team that has now played four different players at the position this season. As a result, Cooper is playing the best football he has played all season. It could not come at a better time for the Browns, as they try to secure a playoff spot and make some noise in January.