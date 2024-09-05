With a new stadium name, and quarterback DeShaun Watson hoping for a healthy year, the Cleveland Browns enter the 2024 NFL season with a positive outlook. And wide receiver Amari Cooper took time to deliver a blunt admission about the Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors.

Cooper had been rumored to be part of the talks with the 49ers and their star receiver. And at the time he posted on Instagram: “lol I wouldn’t mind at all.” But he brushed that aside, according to nbcsports.com via Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald.

“At the end of the day, it’s neither here nor there,” Cooper said. “So, I’m just focused on playing my best football.”

Browns WR Amari Cooper not worried about social media

Cooper's post seemed to hint at him being OK with leaving the Browns. But Cooper said that's not the case.

“Hey, I mean, the media is all about sensationalism, so I’ll let y’all have fun with whatever you thought that might’ve meant,” Cooper said. “At the end of the day, you might be traded away from one team — it’s all about how you perceive things.

“Life is all about perception because in regards to trades, you’re traded away from one team but you’re being accepted into another team. So I just look at it as, that’s how the business is arranged.”

Cooper started his career with the Raiders, posting 1,000-yard seasons in each of his first two seasons. He moved on to Dallas in 2018, putting together two more 1,000-yard seasons. With the Browns over the last two years, Cooper became the first receiver in team history to record back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 yards. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection finished last year with 72 receptions for 1,250 yards with five scores.

One thing Cooper is noted for is putting forth good performances consistently. That's true even though Cooper is headed for free agency after this season. The Browns wanted to make Cooper feel better about 2024, They restructured his contract to guarantee him $20 million, moving his ceiling up $5 million as well. Therefore, he can make $25 million this season.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Cooper is a key part of the team despite the contract and the trade talks, according to espn.com via NFL Network's “The Insiders.”

“Sometimes all teams will have periods where they go through these types of situations,” Berry said. “But it doesn't change our affinity for Amari. We'll navigate, call it, the business considerations and the business aspects as it goes. But he is a big part of our team. And just as importantly, he's a big part of our culture.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Cooper hasn't been distracted heading into Week 1, according to cleveland.com via a team transcript.

“We talked about Amari over the years and over the months,” Stefanski said. “I mean, he’s about his business.”

Cleveland's season opener is an interesting one. The Browns will face off against the Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m., giving Cooper a chance to make his former team.