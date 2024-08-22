The 2024 season is a big one for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, as he looks to finally live up to the contract he signed with the team after being traded from the Houston Texans in 2022. Watson has disappointed so far after serving a lengthy suspension in 2022 and suffering injuries in 2023, and he missed the second half of Wednesday's practice with “general arm soreness,” as described by Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

On Thursday, Deshaun Watson was back to taking his usual reps in the Browns' final practice before traveling to Seattle for Saturday's preseason finale against the Seahawks, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Watson has been participating in pretty much all sessions of training camp after having season-ending shoulder surgery in 2023. Watson is slated to play on Saturday, based on Stefanski's comments, but maybe this arm soreness comes into play.

For someone who has played as little football as Watson has over the past three seasons, it is good news to hear that he is back to taking all of his normal reps in practice. It could be good to get Watson some run in the preseason game on Saturday, but it is up to Kevin Stefanski when it comes to that. If he does not play on Saturday, the first game action he will get will come on Sept. 8 in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Can Deshaun Watson elevate Browns?

There is no doubt that the Browns have one of the most talented rosters in the league, when looking at both sides of the ball. Cleveland is one of the best defensive teams, with Myles Garrett headlining that unit among many other quality players. The offense has many good pieces that should work with the level of quarterback that Watson is expected to be.

The questions about the quarterback play loom over the team like a cloud. Watson has not played at the same level as he did when he was with the Texans. Cleveland is paying him to perform at that level, and there is no getting out of that contract for at least a few more years.

As mentioned before, the Browns will play the Cowboys in Week 1, and that will be a big test for Watson right away as he goes up against a talented defense. After that, Watson will have matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants.

It will be interesting to see if Watson can take the Browns from playoff contender to Super Bowl contender this season.