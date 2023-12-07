Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper and TE David Njoku weren't practicing on Thursday, leading to some speculation about their Week 14 status.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku were both absent from the practice field on Thursday, leading to some questions about their availability in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Neither Cooper nor Njoku were on the field, according to Chris Easterling.

Amari Cooper, David Njoku and Dustin Hopkins weren’t on the field today for #Browns. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) December 7, 2023

Browns receiving corps may be shorthanded Sunday against Jags

The injuries to Amari Cooper and David Njoku are tough timing for the Browns, who looked significantly better offensively with Joe Flacco under center in Week 13.

Amari Cooper still hasn’t cleared concussion protocol and is dealing with a rib injury as well after sustaining a big hit in Week 13 against the Rams. Before he exited the game, Cooper had 3 catches for 34 yards and appeared to be the preferred target of Joe Flacco.

David Njoku was listed as DNP -Rest/Knee on Thursday, which is probably a sign that Cleveland just wanted to buy him an extra day of recovery before the game against the Jaguars. Njoku’s practice availability on Friday will paint a clearer picture.

Cooper seems to be the one most in jeopardy of missing this week, as this is two straight DNP for him and concussions can take some time to clear. Cooper and Njoku are both veterans who could likely play with very limited practice time, so the light is definitely still on for both players to be active in Week 14.

We’ll keep you updated on the injury statuses of Amari Cooper and David Njoku for Week 14 against Jacksonville as soon as more practice and injury updates become available.