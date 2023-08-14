Deshaun Watson's first season with the Cleveland Browns was a complete disaster. Let's not sugarcoat it: after serving a twelve-game suspension, Watson had one of the worst stretches of his career in Cleveland. The star QB struggled severely, as the pressures from on and off the field seemed to get to him. Cleveland would end up missing the playoffs completely.

Now, with a full offseason of practice behind him, Watson seems to be a bit more focused and grounded. When asked about the biggest change between last year's Watson and this year, Browns receiver Amari Cooper had this to say, per Peter King.

“The biggest distinction, I think, is that he has a clear head,” Cooper said. “He’s very intentional about the camaraderie, very intentional about getting guys together in the offseason and during the season so we can build that bond so that we can play for each other on Sundays.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Watson was controversially brought in by the Browns via trade during the 2022 offseason. Despite the ongoing case against him, Cleveland traded for him believing in his pedigree. After all, before his holdout and the suspension, Watson was an elite quarterback that was a fringe MVP candidate. The Browns banked on that talent to hopefully lead them to a playoff berth.

The first season of Deshaun Watson with the Browns was a disaster: one could argue that backup Jacoby Brissett performed better than him. Cleveland is hoping that this is just a result of rust and not a sign of things to come. We'll see what happens with the team.