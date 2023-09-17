The Cleveland Browns' chances of picking up another huge win against a divisional rival don’t look as good heading into Week 2. They completely dominated the Cincinnati Bengals and now will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. Unfortunately for them, they will likely be doing so without the services of lead wide receiver Amari Cooper due to a groin injury.

Cooper aggravated his injury during a Saturday practice and is now considered unlikely to play on Monday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He was initially listed as questionable but his status now seems closer to doubtful.

Cooper tied for first in targets (seven) in the Browns' Week 1 win with Elijah Moore, catching three of them for 37 yards. Last year, he led the team with 1,160 receiving yards, 78 catches and nine receiving touchdowns. The Browns leaned heavily on running back Nick Chubb in Week 1 and could do the same with Deshaun Watson's top passing target unlikely to suit up. Moore, David Njoku, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Harrison Bryant should see an uptick in usage.

Also listed as questionable for the Browns are safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and defensive tackle Siaki Ika (foot), the latter of whom was inactive at Saturday's practice. The Steelers will be without wide receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland Jr.

The Browns and Steelers are the second game of a Monday doubleheader. Coming off of a brutal loss in Week 1 to the San Francisco 49ers, Mike Tomlin's squad will be extra eager to beat Cleveland in front of its home fans.