The Cleveland Browns are seeking a better 2023 campaign on the arm of Deshaun Watson. Amari Cooper, one of Watson's favorite targets, had an eye-opening take on the receiver room recently.

The Browns are expected to have a high-powered offense, but the addition of DeAndre Hopkins could take things to a whole new level.

Already, new addition Elijah Moore is making strides with Watson. Watson called last season a “weird situation” in Cleveland, and is ready for redemption. Cooper was asked about Hopkins on Tuesday, and his response was surprising.

WR Amari Cooper on Deshaun Watson saying he wants the #Browns to add WR DeAndre Hopkins to the team: “Who wouldn’t…?” pic.twitter.com/cpcvRTPf1n — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 6, 2023

Hopkins put up over 1,000 yards receiving five separate times for the Houston Texans. A Browns combination of Watson, Hopkins, Cooper, and running back Nick Chubb could strike fear in the hearts of defenses.

The former Clemson standout been selected to the Pro Bowl five times in ten seasons in the NFL. Hopkins released a cryptic tweet at the end of this month that has fans of several NFL fanbases talking.

…🙉🙊🙈 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 31, 2023

“The more, the merrier,” Cooper added about the potential signing of Hopkins. “The more guys that can make plays, the more plays are going to be made. It's that simple.”

The Browns finished near the bottom of the NFL in passing yards last season with 3,710. Watson served a suspension that caused a lack of continuity in the offense. The hope for Head Coach Kevin Stefanski's team is that a full season from Watson and his growing collection of weapons can help turn fortunes around.

The Browns will kick off the 2023 regular season on September 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals. For Watson and company, it will be a chance to show what they can do against one of the best offenses in the NFL.