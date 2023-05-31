The Cleveland Browns are loaded on offense heading into the 2023 NFL season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s play will go a long way toward determining their fortunes.

Watson spoke with media on Tuesday, addressing the “weird” situation that unfolded with last year’s team.

“Last year was a weird situation where everything was new and a lot going on,” Watson said, “but having a fresh start, having a year behind me and being able to be around people that support me and love me for who I am is definitely great.”

Watson added that this year’s situation with the team is “night and day” compared to last year’s 7-10 campaign.

The Browns finished two games behind Pittsburgh, three games behind Baltimore and five games behind Cincinnati in the AFC North.

This year could be a different story. Watson hosted Browns teammates including Cooper on a tropical team vacation in Puerto Rico earlier this month.

The former Clemson star will be backed up by Joshua Dobbs and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a rookie who received Aaron Rodgers’ acclaim.

Standout wide receiver Amari Cooper is expected to return in time for training camp, giving Watson a key weapon. Watson will return from an eleven game suspension and should play his first full season in Cleveland.

Small signs of a comeback are there, and Watson feels rejuvenated.

“I feel a lot better,” Watson said at the team’s charity golf outing Tuesday. “I mean, I think you guys can see it, too, in just the way I’m speaking, the way I kind of react with other people around here.”