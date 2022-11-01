Amari Cooper’s hilarious warning to Kevin Stefanski after ‘abomination’ of an interception in Browns win

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. But they still produced the biggest blunder of the evening thanks to Amari Cooper, who threw a brutal interception on a failed trick play.

Three QBs on the Manningcast and Amari Cooper is not one of them 😬 pic.twitter.com/qfDGeH5Xpf — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 1, 2022

Cooper still had a great game. He showed off the talent he has at his true position with a diving grab and some nifty footwork for a touchdown. The Browns’ wideout had five catches for 131 yards in the 32-13 win. Still, he has made it clear that he no longer wants to be throwing passes, according to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk.

“It was an abomination,” Amari Cooper said after the Browns win, via PFT. “It kept running through my mind, ‘OK, If he’s not open, throw it away.’ I didn’t really realize how hard it was to throw the ball away, because that’s what I tried to do. I did not try to throw it to him. I was trying to get the ball back to the line of scrimmage. I looked up, it was in another guy’s hands. It was terrible. Don’t have me throwing too many more passes.”

The Browns picked up a huge win against their division rival to improve their record to 3-5 on the season. Cooper has been a key player for Cleveland this season. As long as the Browns grant his request and free him from trick-play passes, he should continue to be one of the MVPs of the team.

Nick Chubb rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns’ win over the Bengals while Myles Garrett had 1.5 sacks on Joe Burrow.