Amari Cooper’s response to catching just 1 pass in Week 4 a good sign for Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper wasn’t very involved in the offense during their Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but it doesn’t seem he’s too pressed about it. After racking up consecutive 101-yard outings in Weeks 2 and 3, Cooper was targeted just four times in Sunday’s loss against the Falcons. Despite that, he’s keeping a positive mindset heading into Week 5. Speaking to reporters, Cooper said he’s focused on helping the Browns win games.

"I just want to help the team win" @AmariCooper9 pic.twitter.com/OpCOb1xi8Y — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 6, 2022

“Obviously, from my perspective, I just want to help the team win in whatever way. Sometimes, the ball doesn’t always come your way. Sometimes the games go by really fast, sometimes they go by really slow. It just all really depends on how the flow of the game is going,” said Cooper.

Throughout the first three weeks of the season, Cooper recorded 19 receptions for 219 yards with two touchdowns. Most of his production came in Weeks 2 and 3. In Week 4, however, Jacoby Brissett struggled to get the ball to the Browns’ star receiver. Cooper had one catch on four targets for just nine yards in the game, despite lining up on a season-high 85% of the Browns’ offensive snaps.

Hopefully, Cooper and Brissett can get back on track in Week 5. As Cooper stated, he just wants to help the team win. Unfortunately, his lack of involvement in the offense in Week 4 did not spark a win for the Browns, who were defeated 23-20 by the Falcons.

The Browns will need Amari Cooper and Brissett on the same page in Week 5 if they hope to get a win against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.