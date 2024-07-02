The Cleveland Browns have lost a dear friend. The franchise is announcing the passing of the dog SJ that serves as the team's mascot. It was six years old.

“We are so grateful for his many years of loyal support and cherish all of the wonderful memories he helped create for fans young and old,” the Browns franchise said on their X account.

SJ was a bullmastiff dog that appeared at Browns home games. He was clearly a fan favorite. His full name was Swagger Jr., and he was known for his friendly personality. SJ frequently chewed on Terrible Towels during games to the delight of Browns fans, per Sports Illustrated. The Terrible Towel is the item closely associated with the Browns bitter rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The bullmastiff is a large dog, and known as the official mascot for the Browns franchise. The Browns mascot has always been that particular breed. SJ's dad, Swagger, also served as mascot before SJ took the job in 2019. Swagger passed away in 2020.

The franchise must now decide whether to continue the tradition, or stop using an actual dog as its mascot. The club is expected to make that decision in the coming days.

Browns outlook for 2024 season

One tradition the team is hoping to continue is success on the football field. The Browns are looking to build on its 2023 success this season. Cleveland made the playoffs in 2023, behind the arm of veteran Joe Flacco. Cleveland won 11 games before losing in the Wild Card Round to the Houston Texans.

Flacco is gone, so the team is giving the reins to DeShaun Watson, who will hopefully stay healthy. Watson has had some problems staying on the field in the last few seasons, due to injuries. He finished the 2023 campaign with 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns, with four interceptions. Cleveland also has one of the most exciting wide receivers in the league in Amari Cooper. Cooper caught 72 passes last season, with 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. Cooper has been in Cleveland for two seasons. He had more than 1,000 receiving yards in both of them.

The Browns are going to need another strong season from Cooper to return to the playoffs. Cleveland is in the AFC North, with three other strong teams. The Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals all had winning seasons in 2023, and three of the teams made the playoffs. The AFC North may be the most competitive in all of NFL football.

Browns fans are very sad to hear of the loss of SJ. They hope that the team will have a very special season in honor of their beloved late mascot. Cleveland fans are looking for their first championship in the Super Bowl era. The team's last NFL title was in 1964, before the NFL-AFL merger.