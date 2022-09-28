Although Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett is out of harm’s way after getting involved in a single-car accident on Monday, the photos of the vehicular mishap looked terrifying and suggest that he and his companion are lucky to have not sustained much more serious injuries.

WKYC Channel 3 has also published online the raw footage of the aftermath of the accident in which Myles Garret and his female companion can be seen getting attended to by the authorities while the badly damaged car rests in the background. Garrett also had a bloodied hand in the video.

According to Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Myles Garrett was not “impaired by drugs or alcohol” and also confirmed that both Garrett and his companion both had their seatbelts on at the time of the accident, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. That’s likely the biggest reason why the two are still able to continue with their lives.

Myles Garrett has also been already released from the hospital after undergoing tests. His status for Week 4’s game against the Atlanta Falcons on the road is still currently up in the air, but it would be perfectly understandable if he gets ruled out. He might need time to recover, at least mentally, from the harrowing experience he just had.

So far this season, Myles Garrett has three sacks in three games played. If he can’t give it a go on Sunday, the Browns will not have their best defensive player on the field. They also have a questionable tag on Jadeveon Clowney, so it’s not looking good for Cleveland’s stop unit at the moment. Either way, what’s important is that Garrett is fine.