Johnny Manziel became a star during his time with the Texas A&M football team, but the off the field issues were certainly there. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, and people expected him to be great in the NFL. However, things never came close to working out in Cleveland. Manziel wasn't mentally focused on the game, and it ended up being a disaster.
During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Johnny Manziel discussed his time with the Browns, and he talked about what went wrong. Manziel put some blame on Brian Hoyer for not helping him grow in the Cleveland system.
Brian Hoyer was on Good Morning Football on Tuesday, and he responded to the comments that Manziel made about him and the Browns.
“I’m on vacation last week and I get a text from Mac Jones, and he goes ‘funny I didn’t get this treatment as a rookie,'” Hoyer said. “Look I’ll be honest Johnny’s right it was an opportunity for me to go out and be the starter for my hometown team but I was kind of apathetic towards him I'd say. You know I didn’t go out of my way to be a jerk to him but in the same sense I was trying to win this job and go out and perform the best I could. I feel sorry that he feels that way about it. I always looked at it like I never had any animosity towards Johnny, if anything it was towards the owner and the GM who were always trying to push him ahead of me when clearly he wasn’t ready and I was going to be the starter.”
Hoyer did admit that he could've been better to Manziel, but at the same time, he had a QB job to win. Football is a business, and Hoyer ended up being the right guy for the Browns QB position.