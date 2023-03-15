The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a contract with former Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill. The contract is for three years and is worth $21 million, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. Thornhill will make $14 million guaranteed over the first two years of his contract with the Browns.

Thornhill started 52 games for the Chiefs over the last four seasons in Kansas City. He was the 63rd overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Thornhill played his college ball at Virginia.

Throughout his four-year career, the 27-year-old NFL vet has made steady improvement each season. It culminated in a career-year in 2022 with 71 tackles, three interception and a sack.

Juan Thornhill has won two Super Bowls in his first four seasons in the NFL. He now joins a Browns team that has never won a Super Bowl in franchise history. Thornhill will hope to change the trajectory of a consistently underwhelming organization.

The Browns add Thornhill to a team that will have high hopes going into the fall of 2023. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will have a full off-season with the team under his belt and will be QB1 from day one. Watson playing like he did in his Texans’ days will be huge for a talented offense with the likes of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Amari Cooper.

This is a move to shore up the defensive side of the ball. The Browns had one of the worst ranked defensive units in 2023 albeit having one of the elite rushers of the quarterback in Myles Garrett. Juan Thornhill will look to come in and add to a secondary that needs all the help it can get.