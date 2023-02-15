Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the Chiefs weren’t done just yet during the team’s Super Bowl parade, Kansas City Star sports columnist Sam McDowell wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

“I just wanna let y’all know that this is just the beginning,” Mahomes said. “We ain’t done yet. I’ll make sure to hit y’all back next year, and I hope the crowd’s the same.”

He made a bold claim about the Chiefs’ season that ended in a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl last Sunday.

“In our rebuilding year, we’re World Champs,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs traded All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill for five draft picks and found a replacement for safety Tyrann Mathieu in the same month the Denver Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson, the Los Angeles Chargers traded for linebacker Khalil Mack and the Oakland Raiders traded for receiver Davante Adams, Kansas City Star writer Pete Grathoff in a Thursday article.

“Nearly half of this roster has changed,” said Fox Sports Senior National Writer Peter Schrager. “No Tyreek Hill, 10 rookies playing a role.

“And yet the Chiefs are right back where they always are there in the Super Bowl. They’re rebuilding on the fly, and you wouldn’t even notice it if you weren’t following them closely. That is how Kansas City is building their team and that is how they are trying to build a champion.”

Mahomes’ father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., had a fiery message for his son after the completion of a comeback win over the Eagles in Super Bowl 57. The six-year Chiefs quarterback ended the night with 182 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win at State Farm Stadium, tacking on 44 rushing yards on six attempts as Kansas City clawed its way back from a 10-point deficit by the end of the first half.

“I ain’t never seen anything like you,” Mahomes Sr. told his son. “You different. Damn you’re good.”