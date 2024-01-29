Ken Dorsey has landed on his feet after his Bills firing, signing to become the Browns next OC.

Despite dealing with numerous injuries across their offense, the Cleveland Browns still found a way to reach the playoffs. Still, that didn't stop the Browns from firing offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

To replace Van Pelt, the Browns have hired Ken Dorsey as their next OC, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Dorsey began the 2023 season as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator but was fired after the team's 5-5 start.

His tenure with the Bills might not have ended well, but it helped him land on his feet with the Browns. Dorsey has been with Buffalo since 2019, moving up to OC in 2022. He began his coaching career as the Carolina Panthers quarterback coach in 2013.

In his first year with the Bills, Dorsey helped lead Buffalo to the second-best offense in the NFL, averaging 397.6 yards per game. The team ranked seventh in both passing (258.1 YPG) and rushing (139.5 YPG) offense. Dorsey also played a major role in helping turn Josh Allen into one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

Alex Van Pelt and Cleveland were a bit hamstrung on offense with Deshaun Watson missing the majority of the season. Nick Chubb was out even longer. Through it all, the Browns finished 16th in the league, averaging 335.9 YPG.

Heading into next season, the Browns are expecting to have Watson and Chubb back on the field. Coming off of a trip to the playoffs, Cleveland wants to prove they can be a contender with a full squad. Ken Dorsey will now take the lead on offense. The Bills decided to jump ship when things got rough. However, the Browns have now found themselves in the perfect situation to sign Dorsey and have him work his magic with the offense.