Shortly after agreeing to a deal with Jameis Winston to be Deshaun Watson's new backup, the Cleveland Browns also added some depth behind first-string running back Nick Chubb.
The team is signing ex-Buffalo Bills RB Nyheim Hines to a one-year deal. Adam Schefter with the details:
“Former Bills RB Nyheim Hines is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million with the Browns, per sources.”
2023 was a weird year for Hines. He suffered a knee injury during a jet ski accident last summer which resulted in him missing the entire campaign. Hines spent 2022 with the Bills and Colts but had a minimal workload, running the football just 24 times. He did have 30 receptions, though.
Hines is expected to be ready for training camp and while he's never had much of a role in any offense since coming into the league as a fourth-round pick, he's another option for the Browns in their backfield. Chubb suffered a brutal knee injury during the 23′ season and ultimately had surgery last fall on his MCL and ACL. He's expected to make a full recovery and return in 24′.
Hines was released by the Bills in early March and could also be a nice addition to Cleveland's special teams unit. He's served as a kick return specialist in the past as well. Outside of Chubb, the Browns RB room also has Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt. Cleveland ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing yards last season, with Ford emerging as the starter after Chubb went on the shelf.