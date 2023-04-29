The Cleveland Browns landed a fantastic value pick in the NFL Draft with Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the 5th round. As NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah (@movethestix) tweeted, “This is a great value pick for the Browns getting Dorian Thompson-Robinson at 140. He is the ideal #2 for Cleveland.” Thompson-Robinson’s consistent improvement over five years, along with his above-average mobility and accuracy, make him an exceptional candidate to serve as Cleveland’s backup quarterback.

Interestingly, Thompson-Robinson’s play-style shares similarities with that of the Browns’ starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson. Both players possess the ability to extend plays and create opportunities outside the pocket, showcasing their improvisational talents when the pocket breaks down.

This five-year starter comes with a strong resume, showcasing his above-average mobility. Thompson-Robinson played in a quarterback-friendly scheme and developed as a field-reader throughout his college career. He has demonstrated the ability to layer throws between linebackers and safeties.

Thompson-Robinson’s accuracy in quick games and on possession throws is noteworthy, as is his talent for improvisation when the pocket breaks down. His mobility puts extra pressure on defenders, and his open-field running capabilities resulted in 28 career rushing touchdowns. In the 2022 season opener against Bowling Green, he completed 32 of 43 passes for 298 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns, including a stunning 68-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The consistency and progress Dorian Thompson-Robinson displayed over his college career are essential traits for a successful NFL quarterback. While not every QB is expected to be a franchise quarterback, Thompson-Robinson’s steady development indicates his potential as a reliable and effective addition to the Cleveland Browns’ roster.