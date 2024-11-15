At this point in their 2-7 season, the Cleveland Browns are more focused on future development rather than competing for a playoff spot. However, that becomes much harder without one of their better young players on the field.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has ruled out defensive tackle Mike Hall for Week 11, via Browns play-by-play announcer Andrew Siciliano. He picked up his injury in Thursday's practice and could miss a significant amount of time.

“He's likely out for a period of time,” Stefanski said.

While Stefanski didn't provide a definitive timeline beyond Week 11, it's clear that Hall is dealing with a serious injury. He hasn't made the grandest rookie impact. Still, the injury will slow down his development and Cleveland's overall evaluation on him.

The Browns selected Hall in the second round of the draft, with pick No. 54. He began his NFL tenure on the wrong foot, being suspended for five games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Since making his return, the defensive tackle has appeared in four games.

Hall hasn't made much noise, amassing five tackles, one for a loss. Furthermore, he's earned a pedestrian 62.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. Still, Cleveland is expecting big things in Hall's future after using a second-round pick on him.

Defense has been the Browns' only saving grace in 2024. While still not spectacular, they rank 15th overall by allowing 328.2 yards per game. This comes after a 2023 season in which they ranked first in the league by allowing 270.2 YPG.

Things change quickly in a hurry and the Browns now find themselves in a predicament. As they work to get out of their hole, they'll be relying on Mike Hall as a building block for the defense. They just won't be relying on him in Week 11, and potentially for the foreseeable future after his knee injury.