The Cleveland Browns made a plethora of roster moves on Wednesday. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate was among four players placed on the injured reserve.

Diabate is dealing with a hip injury. Meanwhile, linebacker Tony Fields and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II are battling ankle injuries. Safety Juan Thornhill has a calf injury.

The Browns agreed to contracts with four players following their injury moves. Schefter reports that Cleveland signed receiver David Bell, cornerback Mike Ford Jr., linebacker Khaleke Hudson and defensive tackle Sam Kamara.

The Browns were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys at home 33-17. It was a frustrating defeat for Cleveland. Injuries have been problematic early in the season for the team, as tight end David Njoku is also dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Underperformance was an issue in Week 1 as well. Quarterback Deshaun Watson went 24-45 through the air and although he did have one touchdown, Watson finished with just 169 passing yards and two interceptions. Watson's play led to harsh criticism.

The Browns were trying to avoid more frustration. They have displayed signs of contending in recent seasons. Anything can happen as we are only one week into the 2024 campaign, but things are not off to a good start in Cleveland.

Will Browns bounce back?

The Browns' 2024 outlook is not looking too promising at the moment. That doesn't mean they cannot get back on track. After all, Cleveland is only 0-1.

It goes without saying, but Watson will need to play better. Cleveland's defense will need to be the anchor despite the injuries. If the offense can record enough production, the defense should be able to take care of the rest. Surrendering 33 points to the Cowboys was far from ideal, but the Browns' defense still features potential.

There are no guarantees that Cleveland will bounce back. The possibility should not be completely ruled out, however.