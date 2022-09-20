Browns fan who threw water bottle at Jimmy Haslam facing FirstEnergy Stadium ban

Sunday turned out to be a miserable day for the Cleveland Browns after they blew a 13-point lead in under 90 seconds to lose at the death to the New York Jets. As you could imagine, their fans weren’t happy either, with one throwing a water bottle at owner Jimmy Haslam as he walked into the tunnel.

Per Tom Pelissero, the fan is facing a lifetime ban from FirstEnergy Stadium:

The #Browns have identified and plan to ban a fan who threw a bottle that struck owner Jimmy Haslam late in Sunday’s loss to the #Jets, per sources. Here’s my video of what could’ve been a dangerous situation. The team is cooperating with authorities. https://t.co/a1mvjAkD9e pic.twitter.com/TwuPxr3655 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2022

Haslam was struck in the leg by the bottle and immediately looked in the direction it came from and pointed his fingers. The Browns found footage of the incident and identified the fan. The team released this statement on Tuesday, via NFL.com:

“Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated,” the Browns said. “Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we’ve cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter.”

Cleveland Police also looked into the incident and it appears the fan was intoxicated. He was charged with misdemeanor assault, failure to comply with a lawful order, and disorderly conduct.

The Browns definitely left their supporters in absolute disarray after letting a victory slip right through their fingertips in the final minutes. But, it’s still no excuse to try and physically abuse the owner of this franchise.

Cleveland faces the Pittsburgh Steelers next on Thursday Night Football.