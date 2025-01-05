The Cleveland Browns miserable 2024 campaign came to an end on Saturday with a 35-10 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. With that, the team closed the book on a wildly unsuccessful season that saw them finish with a 3-14 record. It's clear changes are on the way, and one of them got made on Sunday morning with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

After making a run to the postseason in 2023, the Browns brought in Dorsey to be their new offensive coordinator after Alex Van Pelt was surprisingly fired by the team in the wake of their wild card loss to the Houston Texans. However, the offense experienced a serious regression under Dorsey's watch, and he ended up getting fired after just one season with the team, with offensive line coach Andy Dickerson also getting fired along with him.

“The Browns fired OC Ken Dorsey, per sources,” Tom Pelissero reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “The Browns also fired OL coach Andy Dickerson. Major changes on offense.”

Browns' Ken Dorsey risk did not pan out in 2024

The Browns offense experienced some unexpected success in 2023 with Joe Flacco replacing the injured Deshaun Watson, but with Watson returning this season, Cleveland wanted to take things in a different direction, which led to them hiring Dorsey. However, Watson struggled before he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, and now, Dorsey is out of a job. The search for a new offensive coordinator has officially begun as a result, with tight ends coach Tommy Rees quickly emerging as an internal candidate for the job.

“Browns TEs coach Tommy Rees, who interviewed for the UNC HC job, is an internal candidate to replace Dorsey as OC. But there will be a search,” Ari Meirov shared in a post on X.

It's clear that Cleveland is not happy with how the 2024 campaign played out, and they are immediately making changes in an effort to correct things for when they return to action in 2025. Of course, this is only the tip of the iceberg, and it will be interesting to see how the Browns intend on following up the firing of Dorsey in the coming weeks.