In preparation for a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, the Cleveland Browns are making a handful of roster additions. Owning a 3-10 record ahead of their clash with the team with the best record in the NFL, the Browns are additionally forced to deal with an appalling 15 players currently on injured reserve.

As they look to pick up their first win in three weeks, the Browns added Mike Hall Jr., Myles Harden, Riley Patterson and James Proche II to their active roster on Saturday, per Ian Rapoport. Patterson and Proche were elevated from the practice squad while Hall and Harden were activated off of injured reserve.

Hall and Harden, the team's two notable defensive rookies, will be expected to provide depth at their respective positions. Hall, a fourth-round pick, was expected to compete for the team's starting defensive tackle position before domestic violence charges and a knee injury derailed him. Harden was not as highly touted as Hall, but he will be relied on for depth at cornerback in light of Greg Newsome II's hamstring injury.

Patterson's addition could be the most impactful as he will immediately slot in as the starting kicker. His elevation comes one week after Dustin Hopkins went 0-for-2 on his field goal kicks in Week 14, dropping him to a dreadful 16-for-25 on the year.

However, depending on the game flow, Proche could end up seeing the most snaps of the group. With Cedric Tillman ruled out for the game, Proche will provide depth for Jameis Winston at receiver. Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Michael Woods II and Jamari Thrash are the team's only other active pass-catchers for the week.

Browns eye big Week 15 Chiefs upset

While they may lack the record and two of their top defensive players, the Browns are still aiming to upset the 12-1 Chiefs in Week 15. Cleveland has already pulled off multiple shocking results in 2024 when they pulled off a 29-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 and a 24-19 nod over the Pittsburgh Steelers three weeks later.

Still just a three-win team on the year, the Browns have become one of the most popular teams in the NFL since Winston took over in Week 8. Cleveland is 2-4 with him under center as opposed to 1-6 in their previous seven games with DeShaun Watson commanding the huddle.

After their meeting with the Chiefs, the Browns' schedule does not get any easier to close out the year. They face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 16 before returning home to face the Miami Dolphins. They will end the season with a Week 18 rematch with the Ravens, who will potentially still be jockeying for a playoff position.