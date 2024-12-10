The Cleveland Browns have placed cornerback Greg Newsome II on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Newsome sustained a hamstring injury during Cleveland’s Week 14 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a divisional clash that ended in a 27-14 loss for the Browns. The injury leaves a significant void in a defense that has struggled to maintain consistency throughout the season.

Newsome, a pivotal member of the Browns’ secondary, played in 13 games this season, starting three. Over that span, he tallied 27 tackles, one interception, and five passes defensed, providing reliable coverage against opposing receivers. His hamstring injury sidelines him at a time when Cleveland’s defense is already under strain, dealing with a season-long struggle to contain high-powered offenses. His absence is especially notable as the Browns navigate a challenging 3-10 season marred by injuries and roster adjustments.

In addition to placing Newsome on injured reserve, the Browns announced a series of roster moves aimed at bolstering depth. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was waived, while wide receivers Kaden Davis and Jaelen Gill, kicker Riley Patterson, and tackle Julian Pearl were signed to the practice squad. The team also released defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour from the practice squad, continuing a trend of frequent personnel changes in search of effective combinations.

The Browns now face the challenge of preparing for a formidable Week 15 opponent in the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1). The Chiefs, leading the AFC standings, are coming off a narrow victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, sealed by a game-winning field goal that bounced off the upright before going through.

Without Newsome, the Browns’ secondary will need to rely more heavily on their remaining defensive backs to contend with Patrick Mahomes and a potent group of receivers, including tight end Travis Kelce. This adjustment comes as Cleveland’s defense has already faced difficulties in executing game plans against elite offenses.

Cleveland’s disappointing season underscores a broader theme of instability. Injuries and inconsistent performances have plagued the team, limiting its ability to compete in the AFC North. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff must navigate these challenges while aiming to instill confidence in a roster that continues to face adversity. With four games left in the season, the Browns will look to compete with pride, despite their diminished playoff hopes, and build momentum for future campaigns.